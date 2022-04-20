Tech Shares Expected To Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,720-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the oil and stocks were offset by gains from the financials and automobile producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.20 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,718.69 after trading between 2,702.84 and 2,724.46. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 12.1 trillion won. There were 513 gainers and 317 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.74 percent, while KB Financial added 0.50 percent, Hana Financial improved 0.32 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.15 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 0.49 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.80 percent, Naver advanced 1.12 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.51 percent, S-Oil shed 0.48 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.91 percent, POSCO perked 0.35 percent, SK Telecom strengthened 1.49 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.84 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.10 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.56 percent and SK Hynix and LG Chem were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that producer prices were up 1.3 percent on month in March, accelerating from the 0.5 percent increase in February.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 8.8 percent, up from 8.5 percent in the previous month. Domestic supply prices gained 2.3 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year.

