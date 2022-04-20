Japanese Market Sharply Higher

The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,500 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, boosted by gains in chip-related stocks, despite the continued volatility and weakness of the Japanese yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 304.41 points or 1.12 percent at 27,522.26, after touching a high of 27,538.84 earlier. Japanese stocks closed notably higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging down 0.3 percent each.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Advantest is adding almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging up 0.4 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Sony is edging up 0.5 percent and Panasonic is up almost 2 percent, while Canon is declining more than 2 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is flat.

Among the other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining almost 6 percent, while Japan Steel Works and Sumitomo Pharma are up almost 4 percent each. GS Yuasa and Kao are adding more than 3 percent, while Terumo, Ebara, Kubota and Yamaha are advancing almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Credit Saison is losing more than 3 percent, while Pacific Metals is down almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 128 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks stock indexes turned in a starkly mixed performance during trading on Wednesday after moving sharply higher over the course of the previous session. While the Dow added to the strong gain posted on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back sharply. The S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow climbed 249.59 points or 0.7 percent to 35,160.79, while the Nasdaq tumbled 166.59 points or 1.2 percent to 13,453.07 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.76 points or 0.1 percent to 4,459.45.

Meanwhile, the major European all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

Market Analysis