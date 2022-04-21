Dutch Consumer Confidence Lowest Since March 2013

The Netherlands' consumer confidence deteriorated to the lowest since euro crisis in March 2013 as households were more pessimistic than ever before, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to -48.0 in April from -39.0 in March. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.

Households' expectations regarding the economic outlook for the next 12 months and past 12 months were more negative.

Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -69 in April from -58 in March.

The indicator for the willingness to buy fell to -34 in April from -26 in the previous month. Households were more negative about their financial situation in the next 12 months. The willingness to buy was so lower never before, the agency said.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption increased 13.8 percent yearly in February, following a 11.1 percent increase in January.

Consumers spend more on durable goods and services, the agency said.

Circumstances for consumption in April were less favorable than in February, the CBS said.

