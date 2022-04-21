Dutch Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2003

The Dutch jobless rate decreased marginally to the lowest since 2003 and employment grew in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell to 3.3 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 327,000 in March from 336,000 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, applicable to those aged between 15 to 25 years, decreased to 7.1 percent in March from 7.3 percent in February.

The number of people aged 15 to 75 years in work increased by an average of 37,000 per month to 9.5 million in March, the agency said

