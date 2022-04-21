Poland Average Gross Wages Increase More Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in March, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Average gross wages and salaries rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a growth of 10.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 7.2 percent in March.

At the same time, average paid employment grew 2.4 percent annually in March. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in March, data showed.

