Wall Street Set To Open Sharply Higher

The weekly jobless claims and the remarks of Fed Chair Jerome Powell might be getting special attention on Thursday.

Major corporates such as Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines (UAL), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and CSX Corp. (CSX) have scheduled their earnings reports after the close of trading today.

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has scrapped plans to storm the steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, where the Ukraine soldiers have found a hideout. Ukraine has been seeking weapons from its allies to fight back Russian troops.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading positive.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 242.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 38.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 168.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 249.59 points or 0.7 percent to 35,160.79, while the Nasdaq tumbled 166.59 points or 1.2 percent to 13,453.07 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.76 points or 0.1 percent to 4,459.45.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 175K, while it was up 185K in the prior week.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 20.5, while it was up 27.4 in the prior month.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in February.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 15 bcf.



Two-year, five-year and seven-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.965 trillion.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give welcome remarks before the virtual Volcker Alliance and Penn Institute for Urban Research Special Briefing at 11.00 ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak on the U.S. and monetary policy before an event hosted by Princeton University at 12.30 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the global economy before the virtual International Monetary Fund Debate on the Global Economy at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Chinese stocks tumbled on the day, while the Shanghai Composite index plunged 2.26 percent to 3,079.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.25 percent at 20,682.22.

Japanese stocks rallied. The Nikkei average gained 1.23 percent to close at 27,553.06.

Australian stocks climbed on Thursday, probably on upbeat earnings. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.31 percent to 7,592.80.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 120.54 points or 1.82 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 234.62 points or 1.62 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 17.03 points or 0.22 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 102.04 points or 0.83 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.44 percent.

