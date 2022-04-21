Norway Industrial Confidence Improves In Q1

Norway's industrial confidence improved in the first quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The industrial confidence index rose to 8.8 in the first quarter from 8.6 in the fourth quarter.

The sub-index for the total volume of production increased to 56.0 in the first quarter from 54.5 in the preceding quarter.

The indicator for the average employment rose to 57.6 in the first quarter from 55.5 in the prior quarter.

The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market increased to 55.6 in the first quarter and the index for orders received in the foreign market rose to 56.6.

Looking ahead, businesses continue to expect production growth in the first quarter and employment expectations improved. Order expectations for both home and foreign increased.

