France Business Sentiment Improves Slightly In April

France manufacturing confidence rose slightly in April underpinned by the improvement in order books, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing confidence index unexpectedly rose to 108 in April from a 5-month low of 107 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 105.

The index measuring overall order books bounced back, to +1 from -3 in March. The balance on the foreign order books, notably driven by the manufacture of transport equipment sector, advanced to +3 from -1.

Regarding personal production prospects for the next three months, assessment remained unchanged, with the reading at 11. Finally, managers' general production prospects decreased again, to -5 from -3 in March.

The balances of opinion on the change in workforce remained at high levels. The one on the expected change in workforce over the next three months was stable, while the one for the past change barely decreased in April.

The survey showed an improvement in the current level of the finished-goods inventory. Selling price expectations moderated in April after reaching a series high. The survey was conducted between March 28 and April 15.



For the third month in a row, more leaders have reported the situation of their enterprise to be difficult to predict.

The overall business confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade and wholesale trade, dropped slightly to 106 in April from 107 in March.

