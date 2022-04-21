Bitcoin Shines In Crypto Rebound, A Tad Below $43k

Bitcoin outperformed the broader crypto market, with overnight gains of more than 2.2 percent and scaling to a high of $42,893.58 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market gained close to 1.5 percent to record a market cap of $1.96 trillion. The rebound also coincides with a retreating Dollar, as the Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to 100.28, from Wednesday's 52-week high of 101.03.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,587.37, benefitting from a 2.24 percent overnight surge. Bitcoin's rally also coincides with blockchain protocol Terra's tweet that hinted at a price surge. Terra has been one of the very vocal Bitcoin whales of late, building up a sizeable BTC stash as a reserve for its TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin.

BTC's market dominance increased to 41.4 percent, from 41.1 percent a day ago. The 24-hour traded volume increased to $32.6 billion, versus $27.6 billion a day ago.

Ether's overnight surge has been more modest at 1.4 percent, taking the coin to a level of $3,147.98. ETH has however improved on its companiesmarketcap.com ranking among all assets by moving to the 23rd rank, after surging past energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp.

4th ranked BNB (BNB), that powers the Binance ecosystem is trading half a percent lower. Meanwhile, Binance.US, the U.S. arm of Binance on Thursday said it is leaving the Blockchain Association, with plans to set up its own government affairs team in Washington.

6th ranked XRP(XRP) is trading 0.3 percent lower in the past 24 hours amidst an anxious wait for a summary judgement in the protracted lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the U.S.SEC.

7th ranked Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $109.49, about 1.7 percent higher than the levels a day ago.

8th ranked Terra (LUNA) jumped 2.4 percent overnight and improved on its weekly gain to 17 percent. Luna, which a day ago was the best weekly performer among top 10 cryptos is currently the best weekly performer among top 20 cryptos.

9th ranked Cardano (ADA) and 10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) struggled for momentum and are trading with losses.

12th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE), the leader of the meme cryptos category is down around 1.2 percent on an overnight basis. DOGE, with a market cap of $18.7 billion is currently also ranked third in the Medium of Exchange category and fourth in the Payments category.

22nd ranked TRON (TRX) has gained 17 percent overnight and 22 percent in a week's time. The rally comes amidst reports that TRON would have its own native stablecoin from May 5. The USDD stablecoin is proposed as an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar.

Down the hierarchy, significant price momentum is noticed in 94th ranked 0x (ZRX), which has rallied 38 percent in the past 24 hours and 30 percent in the past seven days. Crypto token 0x, an infrastructure protocol that allows users to trade ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain without relying on centralized intermediaries surged following an announcement that it would be powering Coinbase NFT, launched in beta mode, a day ago.

The Bitcoin-driven crypto rally ironically comes amidst a report by digital rights organization Netzpolitik that the EU had proposed banning Bitcoin and other proof of work cryptos. Now that the ban scare has not materialized, crypto enthusiasts and Bitcoin maximalists should be a relieved lot.

