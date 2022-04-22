European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from Euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for March. Economists forecast sales to fall 0.3 percent on month, the same rate of decline as seen in February.

At 3.15 am ET, France S&P Global flash PMI data is due. The composite output index is seen at 55.0 in April versus 56.3 in March.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's flash PMI survey results. Economists forecast the composite PMI to drop to 54.1 in April from 55.1 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, flash PMI and current account figures are due from Euro area. The composite PMI is expected to drop to 53.9 in April from 54.9 in March.

In the meantime, retail sales from Poland and construction output from Italy are due.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global/CIPS flash PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite index to drop to 59.0 in April from 60.9 in the prior month.

