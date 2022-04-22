Malaysia Inflation Steady At 2.2%

Malaysia's consumer prices inflation remained unchanged in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent yearly in March, same as seen in February. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.3 percent. In January, inflation was 2.3 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.0 percent annually in March and those for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose 3.0 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels grew 2.9 percent and transport cost increased 2.6 percent.

The core inflation rose to 2.0 percent in March from 1.8 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.