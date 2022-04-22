Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises In March

Taiwan's unemployment rate rose slightly in March, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed in Friday.

The unemployment rate rose a seasonally adjusted 3.70 percent in March from 3.67 percent in February. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.71 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose marginally to 3.66 percent in March from 3.65 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 1,000 to 435,000 in March from 434,000 the previous month.

The total employment decreased by 18,000 persons from the previous month to 11.440 million in March.

