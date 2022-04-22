The Who Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

The Who have announced a wide ranging lineup of special guests to join them on THE WHO HITS BACK! North American Tour.

The special guest artists to join the Who on the tour include Texas rockers Los Lonely Boys, the hard rocking band led by (guitarist/co-writer Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs, singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson, British female-led rock band The Wild Things, Americana soul singer Amythyst Kiah and singer-songwriter and founder of Barenaked Ladies Steven Page.

Willie Nile will open for one night at the Bethel Woods show.

Through the 28-city North American trek, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend return to U.S. venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live for its spring leg and returns in the fall on October 2 in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops.

THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will feature the band's full live band comprising guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, delivering the Who's many classics, as well as songs from their most recent self-titled titled album.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at https://www.thewho.com/tour/

Tour dates:

April 22: Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL* SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 24: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 27: Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 30: New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3: Moody Center ATX / Austin, TX SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 5: American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 8: the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 10: Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 13: FedExForum / Memphis, TN SPECIAL GUEST TBA

May 15: TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH SPECIAL GUEST TBA

May 18: TD Garden / Boston, MA SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 20: Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 23: Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C. SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 26: Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things

May 28: Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY SPECIAL GUEST Willie Nile.

Oct 2: Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 4: Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 7: UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 9: Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 12: United Center / Chicago, IL SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 14: Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 17: Ball Arena / Denver, CO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 20: Moda Center / Portland, OR SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 22: Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 26: Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 28: Honda Center / Anaheim, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 1: Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 4 + 5: Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things.

