No Relief Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, retreating more than 875 points or 4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just beneath the 20,640-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and stocks.

For the day, the index slipped 43.70 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 20,638.52 after trading between 20,184.96 and 20,709.49.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies jumped 1.73 percent, while Alibaba Group retreated 1.42 percent, Alibaba Health Info declined 1.21 percent, ANTA Sports surged 3.58 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.17 percent, China Mengniu Dairy strengthened 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.76 percent, China Resources Land rallied 1.56 percent, CITIC slid 0.35 percent, CNOOC advanced 1.10 percent, Country Garden perked 0.63 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.24 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 3.39 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.73 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.75 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.44 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.42 percent, JD.com improved 0.97 percent, Lenovo fell 0.39 percent, Li Ning spiked 1.89 percent, Meituan soared 2.61 percent, New World Development sank 0.48 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 1.74 percent, Xiaomi Corporation and ENN Energy both added 0.87 percent and WuXi Biologics climbed 1.43 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly lower on Friday and saw the losses only accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 981.40 points or 2.82 percent, while the NASDAQ plunged 335.41 points or 2.55 percent to close at 12,839.29 and the S&P 500 tumbled 121.88 points or 2.77 percent to end at 4,271.78.

For the week, the Dow slumped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.8 percent.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve aggressively tightening monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he sees merit in "front-end loading" policy moves and indicated a 50-basis point rate hike would be on the table at the central bank's next meeting in early May.

Crude oil futures skidded on Friday on fears over falling energy demand and concerns about an economic slowdown. The dollar's surge amid Fed's aggressive stance on tightening monetary policy weighed as well on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $102.07 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com