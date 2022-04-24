Renewed Consolidation Anticipated For China Stock Market

The China stock market on Friday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 150 points or 4.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,085-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index added 7.11 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,086.92 after trading between 3,049.36 and 3,105.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 9.70 points or 0.50 percent to end at 1,914.11.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.26 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.92 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 2.13 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 2.96 percent, Bank of Communications strengthened 1.77 percent, China Life Insurance rallied 2.40 percent, Jiangxi Copper fell 0.27 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shed 0.57 percent, Yankuang Energy dipped 0.29 percent, PetroChina soared 2.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 2.12 percent, Huaneng Power skyrocketed 7.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy improved 1.61 percent, Gemdale surged 2.68 percent, Poly Developments advanced 1.54 percent, China Vanke gained 2.64 percent, China Fortune Land dropped 0.96 percent and Beijing Capital Development was up 2.29 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly lower on Friday and saw the losses only accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 981.40 points or 2.82 percent, while the NASDAQ plunged 335.41 points or 2.55 percent to close at 12,839.29 and the S&P 500 tumbled 121.88 points or 2.77 percent to end at 4,271.78.

For the week, the Dow slumped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.8 percent.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve aggressively tightening monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he sees merit in "front-end loading" policy moves and indicated a 50-basis point rate hike would be on the table at the central bank's next meeting in early May.

Crude oil futures skidded on Friday on fears over falling energy demand and concerns about an economic slowdown. The dollar's surge amid Fed's aggressive stance on tightening monetary policy weighed as well on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $102.07 a barrel.

