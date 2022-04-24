Indonesia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday

The Indonesia stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 75 points or 1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,225-point plateau and it's predicted to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index retreated 50.58 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 7,225.61 after trading between 7,174.81 and 7,291.48.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.42 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.27 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 0.63 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.30 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 1.04 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.23 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.80 percent, United Tractors added 0.62 percent, Astra International gained 0.71 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 4.37 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened 1.35 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.79 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.63 percent, Timah declined 1.53 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.56 percent and Indosat, Indocement and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly lower on Friday and saw the losses only accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 981.40 points or 2.82 percent, while the NASDAQ plunged 335.41 points or 2.55 percent to close at 12,839.29 and the S&P 500 tumbled 121.88 points or 2.77 percent to end at 4,271.78.

For the week, the Dow slumped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.8 percent.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve aggressively tightening monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he sees merit in "front-end loading" policy moves and indicated a 50-basis point rate hike would be on the table at the central bank's next meeting in early May.

Crude oil futures skidded on Friday on fears over falling energy demand and concerns about an economic slowdown. The dollar's surge amid Fed's aggressive stance on tightening monetary policy weighed as well on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $102.07 a barrel.

