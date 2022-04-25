European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence survey data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Office releases manufacturing confidence survey data for April.

In the meantime, Spain producer prices data is due for March. Prices had increased 40.7 percent year-on-year in February.

At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's climate survey report for April. Economists expect the sentiment index to fall to 89.1 from 90.8 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, eurozone construction output is due from Eurostat.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at 21 in April versus 26 in March.

Economic News

