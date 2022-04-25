Finland Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In March

Finland's producer prices increased at a faster rate in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer prices rose 26.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 22.4 percent increase in February.

Domestic producer prices rose 23.4 percent annually in March, following a 19.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to higher prices of oil products, basic metals, paper and paper products in March last year.

Import prices grew 29.1 percent annually in March and export prices rose 30.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 5.0 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.

