AstraZeneca: FDA Accepts BLA For Tremelimumab In Combination With Imfinzi For Priority Review

British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN,AZN.L) Monday said its Biologics License Application or BLA for tremelimumab has been accepted for Priority Review in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration or FDA's action supports the indication of a single priming dose of the anti-CTLA4 antibody added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC.

A supplemental BLA or sBLA has also been submitted for Imfinzi in this indication. This novel dose and schedule of the combination is called the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab).

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action date for their regulatory decision, is during the fourth quarter of 2022 following the use of a priority review voucher.

The BLA for tremelimumab and sBLA for Imfinzi are based on final results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

The safety profiles of the STRIDE regimen and for Imfinzi alone were consistent with the known profiles of each medicine, and no new safety signals were identified.

The company noted that the STRIDE regimen of a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi is the first dual immune checkpoint blockade regimen to improve overall survival in a Phase III trial in this setting.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said, "The HIMALAYA Phase III trial showed an unprecedented three-year overall survival in this setting with a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi, highlighting the potential for this regimen to improve longer-term survival outcomes. Patients with advanced liver cancer are in great need of new treatment options, and we are working closely with the FDA to bring this novel approach to patients in the US as soon as possible."

Imfinzi and tremelimumab were granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for the treatment of HCC in January 2020.

