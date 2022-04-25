Japan Leading Index Falls More Than Estimated

Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in February, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 100.0 in February from 101.2 in January. The initial score was 100.9.

Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation, rose to 96.8 in February from 96.3 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 95.5.

At the same time, the lagging index advanced to 95.0 in February versus 96.5 in the initial estimate. In January, the reading was 94.5.

