Markets On Monday - China Lockdown, Growth Fears And A Surging Dollar Dampen Sentiment

China's Shanghai Composite plunged more than 5 percent while the Shenzen Component tanked more than 6 percent, as fears of lockdowns extending to Beijing rattled investor sentiment. Other Asian peers and European bourses followed suit with a deep sell off, as fears of the aggravating pandemic situation renewed concerns about supply chain disruptions and broader global economic growth. American stock futures are seen extending the deep losses suffered on Friday, exacerbated by the looming interest rate lift off by the Fed.

The Dollar Index touched a fresh 2-year high. Bond yields however headed lower. Crude prices retreated upon fears of potential fall in global oil demand. Gold's safe haven appeal was dented and dropped close to a percent. Cryptocurrencies plunged again upon a waning risk on sentiment.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,582.40, down 0.68%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,241.20 down 0.72%

Germany's DAX at 13,915.24, down 1.60%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,350.51, down 2.28%

France's CAC 40 at 6,430.96, down 2.29%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,755.15, down 2.21%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,590.78, down 1.90%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,473.30, down 1.57% (April, 22)

China's Shanghai Composite at 2,928.51, down 5.13%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,869.34, down 3.73%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0738, down 0.52%

GBPUSD at 1.2738 down 0.77%

USDJPY at 128.13, down 0.34%

AUDUSD at 0.7168, down 0.97%

USDCAD at 1.2734, up 0.19%

Dollar Index at 101.55, up 0.33%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.820%, down 2.97%

Germany at 0.9005%, down 2.44%

France at 1.375%, down 2.79%

U.K. at 1.9050%, down 3.00%

Japan at 0.241%, down 2.24%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $97.06, down 4.91%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $101.00, down 4.85%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,917.65, down 0.86%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,448.15, down 3.19%

Ethereum at $2,809.43, down 4.60%

BNB at $384.67, down 4.47%

Solana at $95.03, down 6.42%

XRP at $0.6492, down 8.67%

