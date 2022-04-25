Lithuania Industrial Production Expands In March

Lithuania's industrial production increased in March, led by the growth in manufacturing and electricity output, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 25.8 percent year-on-year in March.

Manufacturing output increased 24.6 percent annually in March. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 18.8 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying rose 2.8 percent. Production of water supply, and waste management gained 3.9 percent and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 42.2 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy gained 48.0 percent yearly in March. Production of durable goods increased by 14.8 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 13.5 percent.

Production of intermediate goods rose 22.1 percent and those of capital goods increased 16.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 11.3 percent in February.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 25.8 percent yearly in March and increased 22.8 percent from a month ago.

