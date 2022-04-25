Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Eases In March

Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in March, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial output increased 2.15 percent year-on-year in March, after a 9.47 percent rise in February.

Manufacturing output rose 1.95 percent in March, after a 9.61 percent increase in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output grew 5.06 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production fell 4.95 percent and water supply output declined 2.57 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 6.50 percent in March, after a 3.36 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 4.82 percent yearly in March, following a 0.18 percent increase in February.

Economic News

