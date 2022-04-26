New Zealand Credit Card Spending Growth Highest In 5 Months

New Zealand credit card spending rebounded in March and grew at the fastest pace in five months, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revealed on Tuesday.

Total credit card billings grew 3.2 percent monthly in March, after a 2.7 percent drop in February. This was the highest since October last year, when spending gained 10.8 percent.

Domestic billings rose 2.2 percent monthly to NZ$3.696 billion, while overseas billings increased to NZ$369 million in March, data showed.

On a yearly basis, total billings rose 3.4 percent in March, following a 1.1 percent increase in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.