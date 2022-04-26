U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move back to the downside following the significant rebound seen over the course of the previous session.

Traders may look to cash on yesterday's turnaround amid lingering concerns about the outlook for the global .

Elevated inflation, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to weigh on investors' minds as they digest the latest earnings news.

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages bounced well off their early lows and ended the day significantly higher.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 238.06 points or 0.7 percent to 34,04946, the Nasdaq jumped 165.60 points or 1.3 percent to 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 rose 24.34 points or 0.6 percent to 4,296.12.

The Nasdaq benefited from a surge by shares of Twitter (TWTR), which shot up by 5.7 percent after the social media giant accepted billionaire Elon Musk's buyout deal valued at about $44 billion.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

Trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

Reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, new home sales, first quarter GDP and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of earnings news from a number of big-name companies.

Housing stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 2.3 percent.

Significant strength also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent gain posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Networking, pharmaceutical and computer hardware stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, while energy stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of crude oil.

With crude for June delivery plunging $3.53 to $98.54 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunged by 5.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index tumbled by 3.2 percent.

Gold, steel and natural gas stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $1.35 to $99.89 a barrel after plunging $3.53 to $98.54 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $38.30 to $1,896 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.90 to $1,901.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 127.40 yen compared to the 128.14 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0672 compared to yesterday's $1.0713.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with Australian and New Zealand declining as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Expectations for corporate earnings and a retreat in Treasury yields helped offset lingering concerns about the potential economic impact from the widely expected U.S. monetary tightening.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains after an overnight slump in crude prices helped ease concerns surrounding inflation. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.4 percent to 26,700.11, with rubber product, land transportation, and information and communication issues pacing the gainers.

Shionogi rallied 2 percent after the drug maker upwardly revised its earnings outlook for the year through March. Fujitsu climbed 2.2 percent on reports that the technology company will sell its scanner business to Ricoh Co.

China's Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.4 percent lower at 2,886.43 after the mainland reported 1,908 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,934.71 despite concerns that China's COVID lockdowns will dampen economic growth.

Beijing launched mass testing for nearly all its 21 million residents, sparking worries of a wider lockdown similar to Shanghai.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund and other global brokerages had cut their growth forecasts for China this year, citing widespread lockdowns and a longer-than-expected slump in the property market.

Australian markets tumbled as shares played catch-up to two days of turmoil in financial markets. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index plunged 2.1 percent to 7,318, dragged down by miners and energy stocks. Rio Tinto, Woodside Petroleum, Santos and BHP lost 4-6 percent.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 percent to 2,668.31 as the latest GDP print suggested a rebound from the travails of the pandemic.

GDP grew an annual 3.1 percent in the first quarter of the year, up 0.7 percent from the previous quarter. Healthcare stocks led the surge, with biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion soaring 8 percent.

Europe

European shares have rebounded on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session on fears of a new Chinese lockdown and rapid interest rate hikes in the United States.

While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.9 percent.

Miners have topped the gainers list after falling sharply in the previous session. Anglo American and Glencore are posting notable gains.

Swiss bank UBS has also advanced after reporting its best first quarter net profit in 15 years.

Drug maker Novartis has also risen after delivering strong sales and profit growth. Shipping group Maersk has also jumped after raising its full-year profit forecast.

Meanwhile, HSBC Holdings has moved sharply lower. After revealing a 25 percent decline in profits in the first quarter, the Asia-focused lender said more share buybacks were unlikely this year.

In economic news, U.K. public sector net borrowing excluding banks decreased by GBP 8.8 billion from the last year to GBP 18.1 billion in March., official data showed. However, the deficit was the second-highest for the month of March since records began in 1993.

U.S. Economic Reports

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The report showed durable goods orders climbed by 0.8 percent in March after tumbling by a revised 1.7 percent in February.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 2.2 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders surged by 1.1 percent in March after falling by 0.5 percent in February. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of April. The consumer confidence index is expected to dip to 106.8 in April from 107.2 in March.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on new home sales in the month of March at 10 am ET. New home sales are expected to decrease by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 765,000 in March after slumping by 2.0 percent to a rate of 772,000 in February.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $48 billion worth of two-year notes.

