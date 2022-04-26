Dazzling DOGE Drives Crypto Surge

Crypto staged a remarkable comeback early on Tuesday as news emerged of long-time Dogecoin champion Elon Musk buying Twitter Inc. Meme-coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has added around $3 billion to its market cap in the euphoria surrounding the deal. An earnings-driven rebound in stock markets supported the rally in digital assets as major stock benchmarks retuned to the green zone.

Crypto market capitalization surged almost 3 percent overnight to $1.84 trillion, with only a few cryptos in the top 100 category still trading in overnight negative territory.

Big moves in categories commanding more than 0.50 percent market dominance are Privacy (7.4%), Memes (7.0%), DeFi (4.3%), DAO (4.1%) and Smart Contracts (3.7%).

Dogecoin (DOGE) tops the price charts in the top 50 category, with a more than 10 percent gain, on an overnight as well as weekly basis. The rally also helped the dog-themed crypto to jump to the 10th rank in market cap among all cryptocurrencies, surging past Avalanche (AVAX), TerraUSD (UST), Polkadot (DOT) and Binance USD over a two-day period.

Market leader Bitcoin is currently trading at $40,072.58, up 2.40 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC's market cap is at $764 billion, commanding 41.4 percent of the overall crypto market. Meanwhile, in a boost to greater mainstream acceptance, Fidelity Investments would be allowing retirement savers to put a Bitcoin account in their 401(k) accounts if employers decide to offer the option, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Ether is trading at $2,962.00, post the 2.88 percent overnight rally. On-chain metrics reveal that almost 69 percent of ETH holders are in the money at current prices.

55th ranked The Graph (GRT) that gained 16 percent, 82nd ranked Kyber Network Crystal.v2 (KNC) that added 11 percent, 93rd ranked Oasis Network (ROSE) that moved 18 percent higher, 96th ranked Synthetix (SNX) that gained 12 percent, and 97th ranked 0x (ZRX) that advanced 14 percent from Monday's levels also contributed to the crypto rally from the wider crypto world.

50th ranked PancakeSwap (CAKE) that has declined more than 10 percent in the past 24 hours is the greatest laggard in the top 100 category.

Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed outflows in digital assets slowing to $7 million in the week ended April 22, versus $97 million in the previous week. The inflows in Bitcoin, Solana, Polkadot and other altcoins were to an extent negated by the $17 million outflow in Ethereum. The year-to-date flows remain positive at $389 million, amidst a $252 million inflow in Bitcoin, $107 million inflow in Solana and the $169 million outflow in Ethereum.

Auto makers Nissan and Toyota are reportedly eyeing the Metaverse space to enhance customer experience and providing employees with a new mode to interact with customers using their digital avatars.

Crypto markets have shown a remarkable correlation and coupling with price movements in the tech stock space. The rebound in Wall Street as well as other major bourses have added to both the market cap of digital assets as well as the enthusiasm of crypto watchers.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News