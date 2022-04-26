South Korea Consumer Confidence Ticks Higher In April

Consumer confidence in South Korea was up slightly in April, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday with a consumer confidence index score of 103.8 - up from 103.2 in March.

Consumer sentiment for current living standards was two points higher than in March at 92, and the outlook was one point lower at 94.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income and future household spending were both unchanged, at 99 and 114, respectively.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was three points higher at 74, and the outlook was unchanged at 87.

The expected annual inflation rate for the upcoming year was 3.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.