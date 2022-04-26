Malaysia Stock Market: Strong Resistance At 1,600 Points

The Malaysia stock market bounced higher on Tuesday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it's expected to turn definitively lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly negative on inflation and treasury yield concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and glove makers were capped by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index gained 6.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 1,596.68 after trading between 1,592.47 and 1,602.69. Volume was 2.25 billion shares worth 1.923 billion ringgit. There were 506 gainers and 393 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata spiked 1.74 percent, while CIMB Group increased 0.58 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.39 percent, Digi.com advanced 1.06 percent, Genting gathered 0.44 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 1.71 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 1.11 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.37 percent, INARI soared 1.82 percent, IOI Corporation declined 1.06 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.28 percent, Maybank improved 0.67 percent, Maxis and MISC both rose 0.52 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.99 percent, PPB Group perked 0.12 percent, Press Metal tumbled 2.43 percent, Public Bank collected 0.21 percent, RHB Capital added 1.01 percent, Sime Darby strengthened 1.28 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 1.69 percent, Telekom Malaysia surged 4.18 percent, Tenaga Nasional was 0.23 percent, Top Glove rallied 1.17 percent and MRDIY was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and the losses only accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 809.28 points or 2.38 percent to finish at 33,240.18, while the NASAQ tumbled 514.11 points or 3.95 percent to close at 12,490.74 and the S&P 500 dropped 120.92 points or 2.81 percent to end at 4,175.20.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as elevated inflation, rising treasury yields and the ongoing war in Ukraine continued to weigh on investors as they digest the latest earnings news.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded in March. The Commerce Department also noted a steep drop in U.S. new home sales in March. And the Conference Board reported a mild decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in April.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday as concerns about outlook for energy demand eased after the Chinese central bank said that it would support small businesses and industries affected by the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.16 or 3.2 percent at $101.70 a barrel.

