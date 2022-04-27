UK Retailers Expect Sales To Fall Again In May: CBI

UK retailers expect sales volume to fall further in May, according to the Distributive Trades Survey conducted by the Confederation of British Industry.

A net 35 percent of retailers said sales volumes declined in the year to April, in contrast to a net 9 percent reporting an increase in March and remained below the long run average of +18 percent, the survey showed Wednesday.

A net 8 percent of retailers forecast sales volumes to fall in May, but this was much slower than the current month estimate.

The balance for orders placed upon suppliers dropped to -7 percent in April, the first decline in 13 months, from +3 percent in March.

Further, the survey found that internet sales volumes continued to decline but at a slower pace than in March. A net 36 percent registered a fall in sales.

Retail sales were below seasonal norms in April as consumer spending continued to shift back towards services and rising prices impacted households' spending power, Martin Sartorius, a principal economist at the CBI, said. "Rapid inflation means that the cost-of-living crisis is going nowhere soon."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.