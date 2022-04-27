Sweden Producer Price Inflation Highest Since 1990; Trade Surplus Rise

Sweden's producer prices rose at the fastest rate in March and trade surplus increased from last year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index grew 24.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 19.3 percent rise in February.

The latest rates were the highest since 1990, for all the , the agency said.

Import prices increased 32.6 percent yearly in March and rose 7.7 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 27.1 percent annually in March and increased 6.5 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 5.5 percent in March.

All the markets were affected by higher prices for food products.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus rose to SEK 4.7 billion in March from SEK 3.0 billion in the same month last year. In February, trade surplus was SEK 1.5 billion.

Exports grew 27.0 percent annually in March and imports rose 26.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit widened to SEK 2.1 billion in March from SEK 1.3 billion in the previous month.

