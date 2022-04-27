Archegos Capital Owner Bill Hwang, Former CFO Charged With Fraud

Archegos Capital Management's owner, Bill Hwang, and former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with racketeering conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud. The two men will appear in the Manhattan federal court later during the day and will be duly charged, said a statement from the US district court.

In the 59-page indictment, US prosecutors have alleged that Hwang made use of his personal fortune to manipulate the stock and commit fraud in a scheme, which had far-reaching consequences. During the course of a year, Hwang's wealth has skyrocketed to more than $35 billion from $1.5 billion.

The family office's collapse led to banks and company employees losing billions of dollars. The prosecuting documents said that the men used leverage to enlarge their market positions, which grew to as much as $160 billion.

According to reports, Hwang allegedly made use of derivative securities which had no public disclosure requirements and thus helped protect the size of Archegos' positions in the market. Following this, investors were unaware that Archegos was dominating the trading of a few select companies.

The company focused on certain companies like media companies ViacomCBS and Discovery Communications and Chinese education company GSX Techedu, among others.

In late March 2021, the scheme came through when the prices of these stocks fell and Archegos could not prop up its positions, as per the documents. After Archegos couldn't fulfil its margin calls, the firms' counterparties suffered major losses.

With the collapse of the family , Credit Suisse suffered the most, bringing in around $5 billion in losses. Other companies like Nomura, Morgan Stanley and UBS also lost money in the process.

In addition to action by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed civil charges against the company.

The SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement, "The collapse of Archegos last spring demonstrated how activities by one firm can have far-reaching implications for investors and market participants.

The complaints also name William Tomita, Archegos' head trader, and Scott Becker, its chief risk officer, for their alleged involvement. Criminal charges have not been filed against Tomita and Becker, but they are named as defendants in the SEC's suit.

