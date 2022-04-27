South Korea Business Confidence Improves In April - BoK

Business confidence in South Korea showed an uptick in April, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday in its latest Business Survey Index, which climbed to a score of 87 from 84 in March.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on conditions for April was 85, up 4 points from the previous month, and the outlook for the following month also rose by 3 points to 85.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) - a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for April was 105.7, up 2.3 points from March.

