South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Friday

South Korea will on Friday release March numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, industrial production was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year, while retail sales rose 0.1 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.

Singapore will release March figures for import prices, export prices and producer prices. In February, import prices jumped 16.2 percent on year, while export prices gained an annual 19.3 percent and producer prices spiked 22.4 percent on year.

Thailand will provide March numbers for current account and its coincident index, plus February figures for retail sales. In February, the current account deficit was $0.7 billion and the coincident index had a score of 129.1. Retail sales jumped 12.7 percent on year in January.

Australia will see Q1 data for producer prices and March numbers for private sector credit. Producer prices were up 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the previous three months, while private sector credit rose 0.6 percent on month and 7.9 percent on year in February.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Friday for Showa Day and will re-open on Monday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.