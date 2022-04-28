U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 180,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower in the week ended April 23rd, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 180,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 185,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 180,000 from the 184,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 179,750, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's revised average of 177,500.

Economic News

