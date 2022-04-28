FDA Planning To Ban Menthol Cigarettes To Combat Youth Addiction

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday outlined a plan, which would ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a move that the body feels will bring down disease and deaths by taking those products off the market, which have long-targeted young people and people of color.

Menthol is an additive whose minty taste not only hides the harsh effect of smoking on one's lungs, but makes way for more intake of nicotine as it becomes difficult to quit. Public officials have for long raised concerns about its high usage among children, teenagers and Black communities.

The FDA estimates that, if menthol cigarettes are no longer sold in the U.S., the rates of smoking would come down by 15% within 40 years and up to 654,000 smoking-related deaths could be avoided over the next four decades. Among these deaths, more than one-third would be black people.

For around 85 percent of Black people who smoke, menthols are their cigarette of choice. Though all other flavors of cigarettes were banned in 2009 through the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, the FDA has struggled over the past decade to overcome lobbying from tobacco companies, garner support on the Hill and get menthol off the market.

The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council and Action on Smoking and Health sued the FDA in 2020 for not acting quickly to ban menthol cigarettes. Later, when the Biden administration said that his government would ban methanol, some expressed concern that such a move could attract Black people and others into the world of crime.

FDA officials said on Thursday that the agency plans only to target manufacturers and retailers. Customers who may possess or continue to use flavored cigarettes or cigars will not be prosecuted.

Commenting on the decision, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, "The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit. Additionally, the proposed rules represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities."

Along with prohibiting the sale of flavored cigars, which the FDA says is becoming popular among young people, the proposal still has some ways to go until it becomes law. The FDA will be seeking public comment over the next two months as it considers final implementation of the ban.

If enforced, the ban would affect big tobacco companies badly as they have turned in recent years to e-cigarettes, menthol and flavored products to attract consumers. But some organizations, including the American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association, worry that the ban would also affect small businesses and warn that sales of flavored products would continue also.

