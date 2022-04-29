logo
Breaking News
  

French Economy Unexpectedly Stagnates In Q1

By Jyotsna V   ✉   | Published:
franceflag jan30 29apr22 lt

France's economy stagnated in the first quarter of this year, defying expectations for a modest growth, amid a sharp fall in consumption and slower investment growth as the war in Ukraine and rising inflationary pressures damped activity.

Gross domestic product was unchanged from the fourth quarter when the economy expanded 0.8 percent, revised from 0.7 percent, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Economists were looking for 0.3 percent growth.

The economy stagnated due to weakness in domestic demand, INSEE said.

Household consumption fell 1.3 percent after a 0.6 percent increase in the previous three months, led by steep decline in spending on hotels and restaurant services, and on clothing and textiles.

Growth in gross fixed capital formation eased to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent. Investments in transport equipment fell sharply again.

Internal demand excluding inventory changes contributed -0.6 points to GDP growth, after +0.5 points in the previous quarter.

Export growth slowed to 1.5 percent from 3.5 percent. Transport equipment shipments jumped in the first quarter due to the delivery of a cruise ship. Imports increased 1.1 percent after a 3.2 percent gain in the previous three months.

The contribution of foreign trade to GDP growth was slightly positive this quarter at 0.1 points after 0.0 in the previous quarter.

The contribution of inventory changes to GDP growth was positive again this quarter at 0.4 points after 0.3 points in the fourth quarter.

Separate data from INSEE showed Friday that consumer spending on goods decreased 1.3 percent month-on-month in March after a revised 0.9 percent increase in the previous month. Economists were looking for a 1.2 percent growth.

This decrease was mainly driven by the steep decline of the consumption of food products and, partly by the decrease in energy consumption, the statistical office said.

For the first quarter as a whole, household consumption of goods dropped 1.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs Recalled
Amazon.com Services LLC is recalling about 22,400 units of AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs citing fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recall involves School Classroom Stack Chairs that are made of durable plastic and have chrome-plated metal legs. They are stackable and were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red.
Twitter Posts Operating Loss In Q1 On Higher Expenses
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) recorded an average monetizable daily active usage or mDAU of 229.0 million for its first quarter, up 15.9% from last year. Average US mDAU was 39.6 million, up 6.4%. Average international mDAU was 189.4 million, up 18.1%. Revenue increased 16% year-over-year, or 19% on a constant...
Standard Chartered Stock Climbs On Strong Q1 Results, Upgrade In FY22 View
Shares of Standard Chartered Plc gained significantly in London trading as well as in Hong Kong after the British bank reported Thursday higher first-quarter results. Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects income growth to slightly exceed the previously guided 5-7 percent range.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap