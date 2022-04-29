Turkey Trade Deficit Widens In March

Turkey's trade deficit widened in March from the previous year, as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to $8.169 billion in March from $4.666 billion in the last year. In January, trade deficit was $8.0 billion.

Exports increased 19.8 percent annually in March and imports grew 30.7 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit was $136 million in March.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 1.2 percent monthly in March and imports declined 0.9 percent.

On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports grew 20.1 percent and 31.2 percent, respectively.

During January to March, the trade deficit increased to $26.406 billion from the same period of 2021.

Economic News

