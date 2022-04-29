Poland Inflation Accelerates In April

Poland's consumer prices inflation accelerated in April, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 12.3 percent in April from 11.0 percent in March. Economists had forecast inflation to rise to 11.5 percent.

Prices of fuels for personal transport grew 27.8 percent. Price of food and on-alcoholic beverages advanced 12.7 percent and electricity, gas and other fuel prices grew 27.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.0 percent in April. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.3 percent.

Economic News

