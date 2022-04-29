Greece Producer Price Inflation, Retail Sales Rise

Greece producer prices increased at a faster rate in March, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

The producer prices rose 46.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 33.6 percent growth in February.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 45.4 percent and those of non-domestic market grew 48.7 percent in March.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy rose 18.4 percent in March and those of intermediate goods grew 3.3 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 1.7 percent. Prices for durable goods gained 2.1 percent and non-durable goods rose 3.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 10.6 percent in March, following a 4.9 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover grew 16.8 percent yearly in February, following a 13.5 percent rise in January.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.1 percent in February.

