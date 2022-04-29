Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever World Tour

Lil Nas X announced his first-ever world tour on Tuesday (April 26) by releasing a trailer.

The trailer for the trek, which is dubbed the Long Live Montero Tour, features highlights from the last few years of the singer's career.

"Hello, I am Montero, and I welcome you to my event," the rapper's voice proclaims in the clip, before throwing in one of his classic troll comments. "My world. My universe. Everyone's allowed — except gay people. I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour."

The star wrote in his caption that he wants to see each and every one of his fans there, saying, "all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live."

There will be 14 shows in all during the U.S. leg of the tour, which starts on September 6 with a show at The Fillmore in Detroit. The final concert will be at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on October 23.

The European leg of the tour, which will begin on November 8 with a show in Amsterdam, will conclude on November 17 in Barcelona.

Lil Nas X Tour Dates

Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Nov 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 - Paris, France - Zenith

Tue Nov 15 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

(Photo: Charlotte Rutherford)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News