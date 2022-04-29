Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever World Tour

Lil Nas X announced his first-ever world tour on Tuesday (April 26) by releasing a trailer.
The trailer for the trek, which is dubbed the Long Live Montero Tour, features highlights from the last few years of the singer's career.
"Hello, I am Montero, and I welcome you to my event," the rapper's voice proclaims in the clip, before throwing in one of his classic troll comments. "My world. My universe. Everyone's allowed — except gay people. I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour."
The star wrote in his caption that he wants to see each and every one of his fans there, saying, "all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live."
There will be 14 shows in all during the U.S. leg of the tour, which starts on September 6 with a show at The Fillmore in Detroit. The final concert will be at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on October 23.
The European leg of the tour, which will begin on November 8 with a show in Amsterdam, will conclude on November 17 in Barcelona.
Lil Nas X Tour Dates
Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Sat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Sun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Tue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight Center
Tue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Fri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue Nov 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Wed Nov 09 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
Thu Nov 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
Sat Nov 12 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
Mon Nov 14 - Paris, France - Zenith
Tue Nov 15 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
Thu Nov 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
(Photo: Charlotte Rutherford)
