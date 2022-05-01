Myanmar Manufacturing Sector Turns To Expansion - S&P

The manufacturing sector moved into expansion territory in April, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.

That's up from 47.1 in March, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 for the first time since August 2020.

The recovery in the manufacturing sector was reportedly driven by marginal improvements client demand, according to panelists. Although the increase in new orders was only fractional, it encouraged higher production volumes, with the latest survey data pointing to a modest rise in output. Gains in order books were often linked to improvements in the domestic market.

Growth across Myanmar's manufacturing sector was however hindered by ongoing supply-related challenges in April, such as shortages of raw materials and electricity.

