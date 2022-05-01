Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Ebbs In April - S&P

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.

That's down from 54.1 in March although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The rate of growth was the slowest seen since the current period of expansion began in July 2020. Of the five sub-components of the PMI, both output and employment indices weighed on the headline index, while stagnant sales meant that new orders had no directional influence.

Only two sub-indices had a positive influence on the headline figure; most notably suppliers' delivery times, as lead times continued to lengthen rapidly, while stocks of purchases had a relatively mild positive impact.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.