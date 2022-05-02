European Economics Preview: Germany Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from Germany and economic confidence survey results from Euro area are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for March. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month, the same rate as seen in February.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment from Austria and foreign trade and producer prices from Hungary are due.

At 3.15 am ET, Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Spain. Economists expect the index to fall to 54.0 in April from 54.2 in March.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Euro area S&P Global final manufacturing PMI data is due. The final reading is seen at 55.3 in April, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Also, Italy's Istat releases unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 8.4 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence is forecast to fall to 108.0 in April from 108.5 in March.

