Central Bank Review, Global Growth Worries Keep Markets On Tenterhooks

Markets remained cautious ahead of the crucial monetary policy reviews by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England on Thursday. Asian closed in the red and European stock markets are trading in deep negative territory, tracking the massive losses in Wall Street on Friday. American stock futures are however trading mildly positive. Concerns on the impact of interest rate hardening on global growth lingered amidst a series of unfavorable economic data releases.

The Dollar Index is trading below the peaks scaled last week. Crude prices dropped on renewed concerns about future oil demand. Bond yields gained in the U.S. but traded mixed in other regions. The surge in bond yields dragged gold prices lower. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,105.60, up 0.39%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,146.10 up 0.34%

Germany's DAX at 13,950.00, down 1.05%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,544.55, up 0.47% (April,29)

France's CAC 40 at 6,420.40, down 1.74%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,730.65, down 1.90%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,818.53, down 0.11%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,347.00, down 1.18%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,047.06, up 2.41% (April,29)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,089.39, up 4.01% (April,29)

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0529, down 0.11%

GBPUSD at 1.2569 down 0.01%

USDJPY at 130.12, up 0.22%

AUDUSD at 0.7058, down 0.07%

USDCAD at 1.2874, up 0.14%

Dollar Index at 103.35, up 0.38%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.942%, up 1.96%

Germany at 0.9205%, down 1.87%

France at 1.439%, down 0.66%

U.K. at 1.9120%, up 0.26%

Japan at 0.223%, down 0.89%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $101.73, down 2.83%

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $104.41, down 2.55%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,881.84, down 1.56%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,913.56, up 2.31%

Ethereum at $2,840.46, up 2.27%

BNB at $389.34, up 1.21%

XRP at $0.6233, up 5.49%

Solana at $88.54, down 0.94%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News