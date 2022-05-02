Dutch Manufacturing Growth Increases In April

The Dutch manufacturing growth improved in April amid gains across the board, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.9 in April from 58.4 in March. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New orders growth rebounded in April after the weakest expansion in seventeen months in the previous month. Output rose at a faster rate.

Backlogs of work increased further in April as production remained constrained by supply shortages and delays.

Input price inflation surged to the strongest on record in April and cost pressures increased further.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in April and the number of workforce increased.

The 12-month outlook for production weakened in April as sentiment declined to the lowest in seventeen months, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.