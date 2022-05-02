Italy Jobless Rate Lowest Since April 2020

Italy's unemployment rate declined to the lowest in two years in March, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February. This was the lowest rate since April 2020, when it was 7.5 percent. Economists had forecast 8.4 percent unemployment rate.

The employment rate increased to 59.9 percent in March from 59.7 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 24.5 percent in March from 24.2 percent a month ago.

In the first quarter, employment rose by 0.6 percent or by 133,000 persons from the previous three months. The number of unemployed decreased by 6.0 percent or by 136,000 persons.

