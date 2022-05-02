Canadian Shares Likely To Open On Weak Note

Sharply lower commodity prices and weak European point to a negative open for Canadian shares on Monday.

Worries about growth amid looming interest rate hikes, and the ongoing war in Ukraine are likely to hurt sentiment. Dissapointing economic data from China has raised concerns about energy demand and pushed down oil prices.

In company news, CargoJet Inc (CJT.TO) reported total revenues of $233.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $160.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $83.0 million compared to the first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $64.2 million, while net loss for the quarter was $56.4 million (net income of $30.4 million excluding warrant valuation loss) compared to net income of $89.4 million in 2021 (net income of $7.5 million excluding warrant valuation gain).

New Gold Inc (NGD.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted net earnings of $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

On the economic front, a reading of Canada's manufacturing PMI for the month of April is due from Markit Economics. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to a fresh all-time high of 58.9 in March of 2022, from 56.6 in February, the 21st month in a row with the reading above the 50 threshold.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from Wall Street where stocks tumbled on disappointing earnings updates from Amazon Inc and Apple Inc.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 359.06 points or 1.7% at 20,762.00, slightly off the day's low of 20,753.85.

Asian stocks ended weak in thin trading on Monday, with markets in Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia closed for holidays. Concerns over inflation, the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 lockdowns in China hurt sentiment. Disappointing factory activity data from China, the top trading partner for much of the region, also added to concerns about slowing global growth.

European stocks are down in negative territory with growth worries and interest rate fears weighing on markets ahead of this week's FOMC meeting. The U.K. market is closed for a holiday.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $3.98 or 3.8% at $100.71 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $35.30 or 1.85% at $1,876.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.410 or 1.82% at $22.665 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News