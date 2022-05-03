European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from Euro area and Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's unemployment data for March.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue Germany's unemployment report for April. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.0 percent in March.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS final manufacturing PMI is due. The final reading is seen at 55.3 in April, in line with flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish eurozone unemployment and producer prices for March. The jobless rate is expected to fall slightly to 6.7 percent from 6.8 percent in February. Economists forecast the producer price inflation to rise to 36.3 percent in March from 31.4 percent in February.

Economic News

