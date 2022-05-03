Estonia Industrial Production Improves Sharply In March

Estonia's industrial production increased at significantly faster pace in March, led by growth in all three sectors, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 7.8 percent year-on-year in March after a 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Manufacturing output increased 6.6 percent annually in March, following a 4.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Production in mining grew 5.2 percent and energy production rose 21.3 percent.

"Production volumes increased in most manufacturing activities," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 5.1 monthly in March and manufacturing gained 2.5 percent.

