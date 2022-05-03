Germany Unemployment Declines In April

Germany's unemployment declined in April, reports said citing data from the Federal Employment Agency on Tuesday.

The number of people out of work decreased 13,000 from March, compared to the expected decline of 15,000.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.0 percent in April, in line with expectations.

Data published by Destatis earlier in the day showed that the jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted to 2.9 percent in March from 3.0 percent in February.

According to the calculation based on the labor force survey, the number of unemployed declined 25,500 to 1.28 million in March.

Economic News

